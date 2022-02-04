Carbon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144,426.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Carbon has a market cap of $2.29 million and $144,426.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,224,236 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

