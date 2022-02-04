Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSII. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

