Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given New $20.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $654.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

