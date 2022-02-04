Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Price Up 9%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 26,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 499,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.67 million, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

