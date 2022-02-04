Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $382,980.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $382,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.49. 274,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,811. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cardlytics by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

