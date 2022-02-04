Cartesi (CTSI) Price Up 6% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $248.96 million and approximately $20.95 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,907,028 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.