Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Casey’s General Stores worth $91,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

CASY stock opened at $187.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.