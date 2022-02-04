CashHand One Day Volume Hits $345.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $44,880.67 and approximately $345.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 161.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,072 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.