Casper Market Cap Reaches $297.02 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $297.02 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,647,998,477 coins and its circulating supply is 3,152,989,414 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

