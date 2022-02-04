Casper Reaches Market Cap of $280.57 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Casper has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $280.57 million and $9.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,646,535,919 coins and its circulating supply is 3,152,556,335 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.