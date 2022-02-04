Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.30. 76,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

