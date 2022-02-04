Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Cavco Industries worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 76.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 109.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.36. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

