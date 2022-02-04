Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.15 ($6.91) and traded as high as €7.20 ($8.09). Ceconomy shares last traded at €7.15 ($8.03), with a volume of 8,090 shares.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.26 ($4.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

