Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.27

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $23.72. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 33,278 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

