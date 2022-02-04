Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 823,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,645. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,678,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 160.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.