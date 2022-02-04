Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as low as C$1.54. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.63.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.