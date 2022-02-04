CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.