Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.84. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

