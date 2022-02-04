Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.84. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.
About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
