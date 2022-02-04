Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.69

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.69 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.95). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 225 ($3.03), with a volume of 246,644 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAML shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.