Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.69

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.69 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.95). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 225 ($3.03), with a volume of 246,644 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAML shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.