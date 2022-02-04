Central Garden & Pet Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.