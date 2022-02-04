Centrality Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.