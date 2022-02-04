Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $719,354.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001512 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $109.88 million and approximately $719,354.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,345,464 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

