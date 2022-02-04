Ceres Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,844.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $540,379.98 and $4,844.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $98.75 or 0.00238434 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.40 or 0.07203195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,337.56 or 0.99806323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres' total supply is 6,597 coins and its circulating supply is 5,472 coins.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

