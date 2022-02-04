CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CESDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,339. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

