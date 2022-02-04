CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €110.80 ($124.49) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.40 ($116.18) and a 52 week high of €138.40 ($155.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.37 million and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.38.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.