CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost Sells 26,890 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CF traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.06. 3,544,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. FMR LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,041,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

