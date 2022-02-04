CGI Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,922,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,355,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

