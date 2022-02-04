Chainlink Market Capitalization Reaches $7.99 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $7.99 billion and approximately $809.98 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $17.10 or 0.00042099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00110952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005124 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

