ChainX Hits 1-Day Volume of $865,120.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $865,120.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,243,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.