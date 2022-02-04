Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Trading 11.6% Higher

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC)’s stock price traded up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Charlie’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

