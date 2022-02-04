ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,103.32

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $131,103.32 and $2,851.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.41 or 0.07195512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,387.82 or 0.99988320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006633 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

