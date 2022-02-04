Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $131.48 and last traded at $126.68, with a volume of 3049041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.67.

The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

