Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

CHKP opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

