Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.64. 384,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

