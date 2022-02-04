Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

