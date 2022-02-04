China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.08 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.19 ($0.12). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.19 ($0.12), with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.13 million and a P/E ratio of -45.93.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

