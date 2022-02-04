China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 225,888 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $23.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

