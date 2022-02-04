China Renaissance Securities Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by investment analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $415.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.00. The company has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

