Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $14.86 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,858,000. Apple comprises 2.4% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 476,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apple by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,660,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $659,501,000 after acquiring an additional 306,153 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,142,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,523,543,000 after acquiring an additional 549,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Apple stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.