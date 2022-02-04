Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $607.74 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a positive return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

