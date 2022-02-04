Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.77 and traded as low as C$14.52. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 573,243 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.