CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,712 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.61% of CHP Merger worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHPM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,903,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 419,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHPM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,025. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

