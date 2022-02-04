Chromia Market Capitalization Hits $329.96 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $329.96 million and approximately $79.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00111433 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

