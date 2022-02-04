Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.44.

NYSE:CB opened at $207.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $208.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 343,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

