Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.44.
NYSE:CB opened at $207.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $208.52.
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 343,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
