Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,205 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

