Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $90,119.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

