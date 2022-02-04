Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,545 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Cinemark worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cinemark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

