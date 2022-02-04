Cineplex (CGX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Cineplex to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.20 million.

Cineplex stock opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$10.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.24.

CGX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.81.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

