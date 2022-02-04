Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.80. 9,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 675,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $7,148,000.

Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

