Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

